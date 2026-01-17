James Cameron's Hilarious Cameo In A Beloved '90s Sitcom Is Perfect For Titanic Fans

In the "Mad About You" episode "The Finale" (May 19, 1998), Paul (Paul Reiser) is deep at work on his latest documentary film, "The Making of the Making of Titanic," a project he has a lot of faith in. In May of 1998, "Titanic" was still playing in theaters (!), having already made a billion dollars at the box office. "Titanic" mania was sweeping the nation, and many had seen the "HBO First Look" episode "Heart of the Ocean: The Making of Titanic," which aired in December of 1997. Paul felt that if "The Making of Titanic" was so intriguing, then he could delve even further and unpack the making of the making-of documentary. He has even secured the participation of Maynard (Steven Hack), the editor of "The Making of Titanic."

(It should be noted that Maynard is a fictional character, and the actual editors of "Heart of the Ocean" were named Douglad Blush and Peter G. Parise.)

Paul immediately finds that there is a central error in his idea, however. Maynard had access to director James Cameron, of course, but when looking for something new and fascinating about the director, there was no new or interesting footage that Maynard had previously cut out. All the good stuff, he explains, went into his movie already. All the additional footage was essentially James Cameron having downtime or engaging in random conversations that had nothing to do with "Titanic."

It may have been because Paul Reiser worked with Cameron on his 1986 hit film "Aliens," but as a favor, Cameron actually appeared in a cameo (on a TV monitor) in "Mad About You." He provided a few minutes of himself doing nothing, and also talking about "Austin Powers." It's pretty damn funny.