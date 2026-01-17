Stephen King's Favorite Comedy Is One Of The Funniest Movies Streaming On Netflix

Stephen King may be renowned as the "King of Horror," but part of what makes many of his chilling tales so effective is his macabre sense of humor – and, let's face it, his occasional deployment of juvenilia (which is on full display in the regrettable, OxyContin-fueled "Dreamcatcher"). He's even funnier in person and, of course, on social media, where he often makes light of the very stupid state of the world.

For someone who's spent his entire life scaring us silly with such classic novels as "Salem's Lot," "The Shining," and "Misery," it's important to have a sense of humor. I imagine this quality also helped get him through his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as that near-fatal run-in with a minivan on Maine State Route 5 in 1999. Where does he get it from? Judging from his favorite books and writers, I'm not sure. He reveres the works of Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, Ray Bradbury, H.P. Lovecraft, and Ira Levin. Maybe Harlan Ellison instilled a keen sense of morbid humor in him.

When you look at King's list of 10 favorite movies, his affinity for levity begins to make a little more sense. There are some brass-knucklers on there (notably "Sorcerer" and "The Godfather Part II"), but the other eight have some big laughs in them. Still, there's only one straight-up comedy on there, and it was released when he was 19 years into his writing career. But who among us can resist the existential hilarity of Harold Ramis' "Groundhog Day?" I honestly don't trust people who dislike this movie. And if you've never seen it, you're in luck: it's currently streaming on Netflix a few weeks ahead of February 2nd.