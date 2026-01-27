Samuel L. Jackson's First Major Movie As A Lead Was A Box Office Bomb

Samuel L. Jackson had to pay his dues and then some before he got his first true starring role. He slugged it out for over a decade in small supporting roles, then broke out in a big way as the crack-addicted Gator Purify in Spike Lee's "Jungle Fever." He was so spectacular in that movie that the Cannes Film Festival brought back its Best Supporting Actor award to honor him. Three years later, he blew moviegoers away with his thundering recitation of Ezekiel 25:17 as hitman Jules Winnfield in "Pulp Fiction," and Jackson was off to the races — so long as he was a co-lead or part of an ensemble.

It wouldn't be until 1997 that Jackson got his richly deserved shot at being the sole lead of a movie. He probably could've played it safe and sought out an action flick, but he zeroed in on a hot-button thriller about a San Fernando Valley high school teacher who finds himself aggressively victimized by students belonging to a Chicano gang. The film, "One Eight Seven," was written by former substitute teacher Scott Yagemann, who claimed that 90% of his script was drawn from personal experience. Most notably, it was directed by Kevin Reynolds, who was best known for helming two massive Kevin Costner movies, "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves" and "Waterworld." With its $20 million budget this was, for Reynolds at least, a small-scale production.

Alas, "One Eight Seven" grossed a paltry $5.7 million at the domestic box office, which wasn't entirely the film's fault. It's a very effective thriller bolstered by two superb performances from Jackson and Clifton Collins, but Warner Bros. handled it poorly. Had the studio taken greater care in the release of the movie, they might've had a smallish hit on their hands.