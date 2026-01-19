Kate Hudson Turned Down A Major Spider-Man Role For A 2002 War Drama

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" is a movie that, more than 20 years later, remains hugely important to the history of blockbuster cinema. It wasn't just a big hit that spawned an entire trilogy; it also helped prove just how big superhero movies could be, cementing the trend that we saw with comic book cinema in the years that followed. It even helped define the careers of its stars, including Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker) and Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson). But as it turns out, it could've defined Kate Hudson's career instead.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" with Andy Cohen to promote her role in "Song Sung Blue" (a true story-based film about a Neil Diamond tribute band), Hudson confirmed that she turned down the role of Mary Jane in "Spider-Man." Elaborating on the matter, the actor explained that she valued her experience on "The Four Feathers," the 2002 war drama that she made instead. Here's what she had to say about it:

"Now that I look back, it's one of those things where I go, 'That would have been nice to be in a 'Spider-Man' movie.' But at the same time, I did a movie called 'Four Feathers.' I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had."

"A part of me is like, 'Life happens exactly the way it's supposed to.' So, I'm grateful for it. But I do look at it and I'm like, 'Aw, it would have been fun to be her,'" Hudson concluded.

"Spider-Man" went on to make more than $820 million at the box office, shattering records at the time of its release. It was a gigantic hit. Unfortunately, the same can't be said of "The Four Feathers."