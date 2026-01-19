Kate Hudson Turned Down A Major Spider-Man Role For A 2002 War Drama
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" is a movie that, more than 20 years later, remains hugely important to the history of blockbuster cinema. It wasn't just a big hit that spawned an entire trilogy; it also helped prove just how big superhero movies could be, cementing the trend that we saw with comic book cinema in the years that followed. It even helped define the careers of its stars, including Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker) and Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson). But as it turns out, it could've defined Kate Hudson's career instead.
During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!" with Andy Cohen to promote her role in "Song Sung Blue" (a true story-based film about a Neil Diamond tribute band), Hudson confirmed that she turned down the role of Mary Jane in "Spider-Man." Elaborating on the matter, the actor explained that she valued her experience on "The Four Feathers," the 2002 war drama that she made instead. Here's what she had to say about it:
"Now that I look back, it's one of those things where I go, 'That would have been nice to be in a 'Spider-Man' movie.' But at the same time, I did a movie called 'Four Feathers.' I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I got an experience that I would have never had."
"A part of me is like, 'Life happens exactly the way it's supposed to.' So, I'm grateful for it. But I do look at it and I'm like, 'Aw, it would have been fun to be her,'" Hudson concluded.
"Spider-Man" went on to make more than $820 million at the box office, shattering records at the time of its release. It was a gigantic hit. Unfortunately, the same can't be said of "The Four Feathers."
The Four Feathers was a sizable flop
Directed by Shekhar Kapur, "The Four Feathers" follows a British officer (Heath Ledger) who resigns his post when he learns of his regiment's plan to ship out to Sudan for a conflict with the Mahdi. He's then sent four white feathers, symbolizing cowardice. So, to redeem his honor, he disguises himself and secretly saves the lives of his regiment.
The film was met with a mixed response from critics in its day and took in less than $30 million at the box office against a $35 million budget. It's not exactly considered one of the late Heath Ledger's best movies, to put it lightly, with the actor going on to star in "Brokeback Mountain" and "The Dark Knight" before his untimely passing in 2008. And while Hudson didn't cite a reason for turning down the role of MJ, her friendship with Ledger was a big part of why she doesn't regret her decision.
"It doesn't feel good to talk about it 'cause the people who are in the movie are the right people, and your circumstances in life happen the way they happen," Hudson said.
Despite missing out on a golden opportunity, Hudson has had a long, fruitful career. In 2022, she was a key part of the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" ensemble cast. Some of her other notable films include "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "The Skeleton Key," and "Deepwater Horizon."
You can grab the "Spider-Man" trilogy on 4K or Blu-ray from Amazon.