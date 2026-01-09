Greenland 2: Migration's Ending Boldly Sets Up An Unpredictable Future For The Disaster Franchise

This post contains major spoilers for "Greenland 2: Migration."

Ric Roman Waugh's "Greenland" earned praise for not being a typical disaster movie, but was anyone really clamoring for a sequel? Sure, the film's ending left the door open to one, but it felt like a one-and-done affair at the time. With that in mind, some folks might argue that "Greenland 2: Migration" — directed by Waugh from a script by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune — is an unnecessary sequel, but that isn't the case. "Greenland 2: Migration" is a bleak and ballsy disaster flick with an ending that sets up an exciting future for the franchise — one where anything is possible.

Until now, the "Greenland" franchise has belonged to the trash king, Gerard Butler, so the decision to kill off his character, John Garrity, in the sequel's closing moments is bold. This comes after producer Sébastien Raybaud confirmed plans for a third "Greenland" movie, despite Butler character's (assumed) absence from the proceedings. As he told Deadline:

"We're thinking about what could happen afterwards. There's something that happens in 2 that could be tricky, but I'm sure we can find a way."

"Greenland 2: Migration" concludes with the rest of the Garrity family finding a Promised Land in the form of a crater located in France. It hasn't been affected by the catastrophic events that destroyed the rest of the world, but armies are warring over it, meaning that the Garrity family's stay might not be peaceful in the long run. This is one storyline the proposed third movie could explore, but "Greenland: Migration" teases other possibilities.