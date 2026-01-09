Greenland 2: Migration's Ending Boldly Sets Up An Unpredictable Future For The Disaster Franchise
This post contains major spoilers for "Greenland 2: Migration."
Ric Roman Waugh's "Greenland" earned praise for not being a typical disaster movie, but was anyone really clamoring for a sequel? Sure, the film's ending left the door open to one, but it felt like a one-and-done affair at the time. With that in mind, some folks might argue that "Greenland 2: Migration" — directed by Waugh from a script by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune — is an unnecessary sequel, but that isn't the case. "Greenland 2: Migration" is a bleak and ballsy disaster flick with an ending that sets up an exciting future for the franchise — one where anything is possible.
Until now, the "Greenland" franchise has belonged to the trash king, Gerard Butler, so the decision to kill off his character, John Garrity, in the sequel's closing moments is bold. This comes after producer Sébastien Raybaud confirmed plans for a third "Greenland" movie, despite Butler character's (assumed) absence from the proceedings. As he told Deadline:
"We're thinking about what could happen afterwards. There's something that happens in 2 that could be tricky, but I'm sure we can find a way."
"Greenland 2: Migration" concludes with the rest of the Garrity family finding a Promised Land in the form of a crater located in France. It hasn't been affected by the catastrophic events that destroyed the rest of the world, but armies are warring over it, meaning that the Garrity family's stay might not be peaceful in the long run. This is one storyline the proposed third movie could explore, but "Greenland: Migration" teases other possibilities.
Where does the Greenland franchise go from here?
"Greenland 2: Migration" depicts a world in a state of lawlessness and turmoil. Most places have been affected by the apocalyptic events, causing humans to act like savages while contending with radiation storms, tidal waves, and extreme winds that appear out of nowhere. That's bad news for the people in this universe, but good news for movie fans seeking more thrills in the next sequel.
"Greenland 2: Migration" provides a glimpse into how the rest of the world has been affected by disasters. We see chaos unfold in England and war bring France to its knees. Elsewhere, conversations briefly detail how Africa and other places have been punished. It would be interesting to see "Greenland 3" explore these conflicts and events in more detail, and it opens the door to telling a story centered around a brand-new set of characters.
That said, "Greenland 2: Migration" contains a couple of notable moments that could inform full movies. The most obvious one is the surviving Garritys trying to rebuild society now that they are in the crater, with insurgent soldiers eying an invasion. Another possibility is bringing back Denis Laurent (William Abadie), who stays behind to take care of his sick wife while the Garrity family take his daughter to the crater. Denis' country is a war zone, though, and his situation is ripe for a high-stakes survival story that sees him and his ailing spouse try to defy the odds and find a better tomorrow.
Who knows where the "Greenland" franchise will go from here? However, the fact "Migration" kills off its most important character means that the future doesn't have to be constrained to the Garrity story. All bets are off now, and that's exciting.