Quentin Tarantino's Romance With A Controversial Comedian Landed Her A Pulp Fiction Cameo

Quentin Tarantino, when he was rising to fame in the early 1990s, began dating a series of notable comedians and actresses who were also on the rise. Many probably know that Tarantino had a brief romance with Margaret Cho at the time, followed by a relationship with Kathy Griffin, two celebrated and highly awarded performers. Cho is a bisexual icon and supporter of the queer community, while Griffin is highly shocking and openly political, speaking out against President Trump and all his actions. Back in 2017, Griffin infamously posed for a photo spread wherein she was holding up a bloodied replica of Trump's severed head, drawing angry censure on social media and costing her some sponsorship deals.

Of course, Griffin has always played out on the edge and has frequently gotten in trouble for her brand of shock humor. She was once banned from participating in red carpet events for joking that Dakota Fanning, only 11 at the time, was in rehab. Griffin also made a funny joke about Jesus during the Emmys that angered some people, and also lost her a few gigs. She was banned from "The View" for mocking Barbara Walters. Griffin is hilarious, and it's surprising that her edgy jokes landed her in trouble, as they are all clearly satirical, pointedly tasteless bits. Perhaps the obscenity-writing Tarantino liked that about her. Her controversies are well-known.

When Tarantino was making "Pulp Fiction," he and Griffin were still an item, and the director arranged for Griffin to appear in his movie. It's only a cameo, and Griffin only talks to Marcellus about getting him a lawyer, but one can see her face quite clearly. She was one of the people who witnessed Butch (Bruce Willis) running over Marcellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) in his car.