Why Yellowstone Star Piper Perabo Looks So Familiar

Based on a very real bar called the Coyote Ugly Saloon where the bartenders dance on the bar — the first location of which is in New York City — the 2000 film "Coyote Ugly," directed by David McNally and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, gave us an inside look at a fictional version of this establishment's staff, and I promise you can enjoy it even if you can't stop thinking about just how unsanitary it would actually be for bartenders to keep putting their shoes on the bar top. Piper Perabo, the woman of the hour, plays the movie's lead Violet Sanford, who escapes her sleepy small town of South Amboy, New Jersey and runs away to the city with big dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter in the big city; before she can achieve that, she needs a job, and when she sees just how much money the beautiful bartenders make at Coyote Ugly, she tries to find employment there herself.

Lil (Maria Bello), the bar's proprietor, and after two botched auditions — including one that results in a $250 fine for the bar after Violet turns an emergency hose on a fire marshal — Violet performs a Blondie song and snags the job. Is "Coyote Ugly" great cinema? No, not really. Is it one of the most deeply enjoyable and delightfully cheesy movies in recent memory? That would be a resounding yes. With a supporting cast that also includes John Goodman, Melanie Lynskey, Bridget Moynahan, and Tyra Banks (the latter of whom plays a departing Coyote Ugly employee), "Coyote Ugly" is a dang good time, and it set Perabo up for success.