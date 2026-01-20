Slow Horses Second Desk, Explained

In "Slow Horses," second desk is a codename for the Deputy Director-General of MI5. But what does it actually mean, what does second desk do, and who currently has that title in the show?

With its unmatched wit, outstanding performances, and top-notch spycraft, "Slow Horses" is easily the best spy show on TV. But there are a few frustrating things about the Apple TV series. For instance, season 5 of "Slow Horses" made a tonal shift towards comedy that was jarring following the deeply tragic events of the previous season. Then there's Kristin Scott Thomas' Diana Taverner, who from the outset seemed destined to take control of MI5, but was continually thwarted in that regard by one of the most weaselly characters on TV today.

James Callis' Claude Whelan filled the role of Director-General of the British Security Service in "Slow Horses" since the beginning of season 4, when he took over from the disgraced Dame Ingrid Tearney (Sophie Okonedo). After Whelan's arrival, Taverner, who'd been acting as interim Director-General, was forced to return to her Deputy Director-General role despite being far more qualified for the top job than the new head of the service. Things didn't change until the end of season 5, with Taverner remaining second desk to Whelan's first desk throughout before a shock ending upended the hierarchy and led to Taverner taking the top job.

But since Taverner essentially did Whelan's job for him ever since he arrived at MI5 headquarters, what does "second desk" actually involve, and is it a term used in the real-life Security Service? Read on for everything you need to know about "Slow Horses" second desk.