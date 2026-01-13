How Kiefer Sutherland Really Feels About A Potential Lost Boys Remake

While there are some pretty great horror remakes out there, the trend itself is very divisive. Some fans don't like classics being tampered with and wish Hollywood cared more about originality. On the flip side, some folks are interested to see what fresh ideas filmmakers can bring to established IPs. Well, it seems that we can put Kiefer Sutherland in the pro-remake camp, as he's all for "The Lost Boys" — the beloved '80s vampire flick in which he plays the leader of a gang of bloodsuckers — being reimagined. The "24" star shared his thoughts on the matter at For the Love of Horror 2023 (via PopVerse), revealing that he finds the idea of a "Lost Boys" remake very flattering. In his own words:

"I think anybody who would want to remake a film like Lost Boys, that's a compliment, right? So I would take it as that. And you wish them the best. I think it was a remarkable story."

Given that "The Lost Boys" is widely regarded as one of the best vampire movies of all time (and perhaps the only one to feature a muscular saxophone player), a remake seems all but inevitable. However, are there any plans to bring all the damn vampires in Santa Clara back with a fang any time soon?