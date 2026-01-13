How Kiefer Sutherland Really Feels About A Potential Lost Boys Remake
While there are some pretty great horror remakes out there, the trend itself is very divisive. Some fans don't like classics being tampered with and wish Hollywood cared more about originality. On the flip side, some folks are interested to see what fresh ideas filmmakers can bring to established IPs. Well, it seems that we can put Kiefer Sutherland in the pro-remake camp, as he's all for "The Lost Boys" — the beloved '80s vampire flick in which he plays the leader of a gang of bloodsuckers — being reimagined. The "24" star shared his thoughts on the matter at For the Love of Horror 2023 (via PopVerse), revealing that he finds the idea of a "Lost Boys" remake very flattering. In his own words:
"I think anybody who would want to remake a film like Lost Boys, that's a compliment, right? So I would take it as that. And you wish them the best. I think it was a remarkable story."
Given that "The Lost Boys" is widely regarded as one of the best vampire movies of all time (and perhaps the only one to feature a muscular saxophone player), a remake seems all but inevitable. However, are there any plans to bring all the damn vampires in Santa Clara back with a fang any time soon?
Will a Lost Boys remake ever happen?
A remake of "The Lost Boys" has been in the works for quite some time, but it shows no signs of making it to screens any time soon. Back in 2021, it was announced that Jonathan Entwistle ("The End of the F***ing World") was attached to direct the project with young stars Jaeden Martell ("It") and Noah Jupe set to lead the cast. It's been radio silence ever since.
Prior to that, a TV series was in development at The CW courtesy of "Veronica Mars" creator Rob Thomas. However, the project was scrapped by the network due to the Covid climate and the decision to press ahead with the "Kung Fu" reboot, based on the 1970s series starring David Carradine as a wandering Shaolin priest. Despite its cancelation, though, then-CW president Mark Pedowitz noted that the network hoped to revisit "The Lost Boys" at some point. As he told a press call covered by Deadline:
"Once we get through this climate, we will make a determination on how best to proceed with 'Lost Boys.' I'm hoping to keep it going."
As it stands, it remains to be seen if "The Lost Boys" remake will ever make it to the screen in any incarnation. That said, it has been on Hollywood's mind in recent times, and should it happen, it's good to know the creators have Kiefer Sutherland's blessing.