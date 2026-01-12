Superman Star Christopher Reeve Headlined A Failed Remake Of A Beloved '60s Sci-Fi Classic

John Wyndham's novel "The Midwich Cuckoos," first published in England in 1957, had a very eerie premise. It seems that the town of Midwich was mysteriously surrounded by a field of unconsciousness. Everyone who tried to approach the village would be knocked out. Only through aerial photography does the military learn that there was an unidentified silver craft in the middle of the town. As soon as the craft departs, everyone in town awakens. All the women in town are pregnant.

Nine months later, on the same day, 61 children are born in Midwich. They all look alike, sporting white hair and silvery skin. They grow quickly, and by age nine, they look like teenagers. They seem to share a consciousness, and perhaps communicate telepathically. They also have the ability to control the minds of the Midwich adults. The book also notes that similar births have occurred in small villages all around the world. Clearly, this is an alien invasion story.

"The Midwich Cuckoos" was first adapted to the big screen in 1960 by British director Wolf Rilla under the title "Village of the Damned." The movie scales back the scope of the novel a bit, turning it into a more intimate "Twilight Zone"-like fable. The kids still have a group mind, and all have white hair, but otherwise look human. When they activate their mind-control powers, their eyeballs light up like headlights. George Sanders starred.

In 1995, John Carpenter decided to remake "Village of the Damned" in an American milieu. Midwich was transplanted to the sleepy climes of Northern California, and the Sanders character was played by Christopher Reeve. Sadly, Carpenter's version is often seen as one of the director's worst.