Clint Eastwood's 2021 Western Fulfilled Something Major For The Actor

Clint Eastwood's hugely successful career on both sides of the camera has yielded numerous successes, but if there's one genre everyone associates him with, it's Westerns. From his classic work with Sergio Leone to Eastwood solidifying his separation from directors like John Ford with the seminal "Unforgiven," the filmmaking legend has established many times over that no one does Old West quite like him. 1992's dark "Unforgiven," in particular, is an iconic spiritual sequel to Eastwood's classic role as the Man with No Name, and won four Academy Awards for its portrayal of aging gunfighter Will Munny and his world.

Perhaps surprisingly, this magnum opus didn't mark the end of the filmmaker's Western era. In 2021, Eastwood rode again in "Cry Macho," the neo-Western that marries "Unforgiven" with shades of another patented Clint hit, "Gran Torino." It seems fairly clear that Eastwood saw something truly unique in this story about a washed-out rodeo star's mission to retrieve his old boss Howard's (Dwight Yokam) son Rafo (Eduardo Minett), because in his 2011 GQ joint interview with Leonardo DiCaprio, he specifically discussed the difficulty of finding fresh Western scripts: