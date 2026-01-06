How Tom Clancy Felt About The Jack Ryan Movies

Tom Clancy's name appears on more books than he actually wrote. Clancy, as any middle-aged dad can tell you, exploded onto the pop literary scene in 1984 with his debut novel "The Hunt for Red October," a spy thriller about a defecting Russian submarine, and the brave CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, who has to use his wits (and not brute force) to save the day and arrange the proper diplomatic channels. This led to a long string of terse military thrillers from Clancy, including hits like "Patriot Games," "Clear and Present Danger," "The Sum of All Fears," and many others. Clancy was the solo author of 13 thriller novels, and collaborated with other writers to pen five others. After his death, Clancy was still the credited author on many other books that were written using his characters, or in his style. 27 Clancy novels were published after his death in 2013.

"Red October" was adapted into a feature film in 1990 by director John McTiernan, and it was a giant hit, making over $200 million at the box office. Alec Baldwin played Jack Ryan. That film's success led to a whole series of films based on Clancy's Jack Ryan novels, including two with Harrison Ford (in 1992 and 1994), one with Ben Affleck (in 2002), one with Chris Pine (in 2014), and a Jack Ryan TV series with John Karasinski (2018 through 2023).

Clancy, then would have been able to see at least four of the Jack Ryan movies before he passed. Indeed, back in 1995, Clancy was quoted in the Los Angeles Times about his opinion on the extant Jack Ryan movies, and he was able to give his open and frank opinion on the matter. Clancy, it seems, was not a fan.