Rutger Hauer And James Marsters Starred In This Barely Seen Sci-Fi Comic Book Adaptation

Have you heard of the French comics anthology "Métal Hurlant?" This seminal sci-fi and horror anthology would later come to be known as the "Heavy Metal" magazine, which was republished in English for the first time in 1977. Even as a licensed translation of the French comics at the time, "Heavy Metal" stood out due to its explicit/graphic content, along with its willingness to feature out-of-the-box genre stories. A few decades later, a Franco-Belgian sci-fi series titled "Métal Hurlant Chronicles" was released in 2012, sporting a rotating cast of characters in standalone episodes based on the comics. When the series finally debuted on SyFy two years later to appeal to American audiences, it was completely overlooked, even during its pilot (which is when viewership numbers are usually the highest).

It's difficult to gauge the critical consensus for "Métal Hurlant Chronicles," as the SyFy series wasn't reviewed enough to have a Rotten Tomatoes aggregate. The only critical analyses tied to it are retrospectives, which mostly highlight the series' shoddy writing and inconsistent performances. But completely sidelining "Métal Hurlant Chronicles" would mean underestimating the shining legacy of its comics counterpart. The original "Métal Hurlant" highlighted science fiction tales with mature themes and complex worlds, setting the stage for imaginary realms that pushed the limits of the genre. In later publications of "Heavy Metal," a graphic novel adaptation of Ridley Scott's "Alien" was featured front and center, which essentially altered how sci-fi comics were perceived in mainstream circles.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the "Métal Hurlant Chronicles" series and the kind of anthology stories it championed over the course of its short two-season run.