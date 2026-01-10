Two Maligned Star Trek And James Bond Movies Share The Same Villain Problem

Fan service is the lowest form of dramatic writing. In some cases, it's a cheap act of flattery meant to make the viewer feel special for knowing some semi-obscure character or moment from a previous film or episode. And sometimes it's an even cheaper act of sentimentality that seeks to spark engagement by bringing back a beloved character even though they've no relevance to the story being told.

Nothing can turn me off a movie or television series faster than this cloddish, emotionally fraudulent approach to storytelling. Sadly, it's more commonplace than ever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is riddled with fan service, as are the new "Star Wars" films and series (though Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi" largely manages to avoid it). But at least these franchises usually endeavor to provide a narrative and/or thematic purpose for the introduction of fan favorite characters. This cannot be said of J.J. Abrams' awful "Star Trek Into Darkness" and Sam Mendes' James Bond oddity "Spectre."

These two films have much in common. They were following up movies that were considered top installments in their franchises. Audiences brought an abundance of goodwill into the theater. These filmmakers were playing with house money; they could've gone in any creative direction without resorting to fan service. Instead, they shoehorned two iconic villains – Khan Noonien Singh and Ernst Stavro Blofeld – into their reinvented universes, where neither had any previous history with the protagonists. This proved disastrous for "Star Trek Into Darkness," and greatly hampered "Spectre."