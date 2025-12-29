A Creepy Vampire Series Based On A Joe Hill Horror Novel Is A Hidden Gem On Netflix

Imagine a world where every day is Christmas Day. Sounds pretty jolly, right? Well, what if it's also the place where Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), an ancient vampiric being, feeds on the souls of kids so he can stay young forever? That situation would suck for the children in question. However, it's also the horrifyingly brilliant premise of "NOS4A2," which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Based on Joe Hill's novel of the same name, creator Jami O'Brien's "NOS4A2" follows Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a teenage girl who discovers that she has special abilities that enable her to find things, which she uses to hunt down the aforementioned vamp. But does she have what it takes to go up against Charlie Manx and free the children from their winter wonderland captivity?

Despite its title being a nod to the vampire classic "Nosferatu" (which was recently remade by Robert Eggers), "NOS4A2" is a fresh take on a familiar subgenre. The juxtaposition of Christmas-themed imagery with such a horrifying setup is fun and scary, and Charlie is a great villain. Not only is he a vampire who imprisons children in a festive setting, but he's also a car enthusiast who drives around in a 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith. He's evil, sure, but you can't fault his style.

What's more, "NOS4A2" has Hill's seal of approval, which goes a long way when it comes to recommending adaptations. In fact, the show captures his vision in more ways than he ever imagined.