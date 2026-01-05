These Marvel Heroes Are Named After A Classic Cary Grant Movie

Superhero names tend to be self-explanatory: Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, The Flash, etc. Those names all instantly capture the vibe and central gimmick of the character. That even applies to "The Runaways" by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. Set in the Marvel Universe, the book follows six kids in Los Angeles who do indeed become runaways after they discover their parents are in a super-villain cabal called the Pride.

Each pair of parents in the Pride embodies one classical super-villain archetype; sorcerers, mad scientists, etc. In turn, the Runaways inherit the powers or tools from their parents and go all in, choosing superhero names for themselves at the end of issue #6. Nico Minoru, daughter of the aforementioned sorcerers, becomes a witch herself, Sister Grimm. Molly Hayes' parents were both mutants, so she has super-strength; she becomes known as both "Bruiser" and (since she's also only eleven years old) "Princess Powerful."

Team geek Gertrude "Gert" Yorkes' powers are a package deal; her parents are time-travelers, and one of their historical relics is a real-life Deinonychus (the accurate name for what "Jurassic Park" called a "Velociraptor"). Gert is psychically bonded to the raptor, which obeys her like a loyal hound. Together, they're known as Arsenic (Gert) and Old Lace (the raptor).

What do those words have to do with dinosaurs, time travel, or superheroes? Nothing, but as Gert tells her teammates: "Watch a movie made before 1985." Based on a 1941 play, "Arsenic and Old Lace" is most famous for Frank Capra's 1944 film adaptation, starring Cary Grant as the lead character and beleaguered straight man Mortimer Brewster.