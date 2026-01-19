Clint Eastwood And Tim Burton Almost Teamed Up For A Spooky Western

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in 1994, Tim Burton directed what remains the greatest film of his career: "Ed Wood." The biopic won Academy Awards for Martin Landau (Best Supporting Actor) and Rick Baker (Best Makeup), and though it was Burton's first box office disappointment, Hollywood still held it in high regard. So, apparently, did Clint Eastwood.

Burton was eager to get a film into production after finishing "Ed Wood," and he came across a piece of material that was half-wheelhouse and half-departure for him. The project was based on "The Hawkline Monster: A Gothic Western," a novel by Richard Brautigan about a young Native American woman who hires a couple of gunslingers to kill a monster living in the ice caves under her house. This would've been Burton's first oater, but, given that he was revving on all cylinders at the time, there was good reason to believe he'd put a thrillingly macabre spin on the genre. Eastwood agreed, and he signed on to play one of the gunmen.

At that point in his career, Eastwood rarely allowed himself to be directed by someone who wasn't one of his assistant directors or stunt coordinators. However, having come off a great experience working with filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen on the superb "In the Line of Fire," and having recently won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for "Unforgiven," Clint felt comfortable taking a managed risk. He liked gothic horror (as evidenced by his turns in "The Beguiled" and "High Plains Drifter"), but this was far more fanciful than anything he'd ever attempted (although he did come close to appearing in a Batman movie). And if the thought of a Burton and Eastwood collaboration wasn't enticing enough, Burton also had another star attached that would've made this one of the most anticipated films of the 1990s.