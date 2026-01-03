Lance Henriksen Had A Wild Pitch For A Sequel To Sam Raimi's Underrated Western

Sam Raimi's 1995 Western "The Quick and the Dead" has a Saturday morning cartoon vibe. Like all of Raimi's films, it's wild and energetic, sporting quick, exciting camera movements, snap zooms, and outsize, braggadocious characters. The story surrounds a quick-draw tournament wherein all the best gunfighters in the West have gathered to outshoot one another. The winner gets a huge cash prize, but will also be the last man standing. The contest was orchestrated by the bitter gunslinger-turned-mayor John Herod (Gene Hackman) who has more on his mind than gunslinging. Other key players in the tournament include The Kid (Leonardo DiCaprio) who claims that Herod is his father, and Cort (Russell Crowe), a gunslinger-turned-minister whom Herod forces to compete. The main character of the piece is a mysterious badass known only as The Lady (Sharon Stone), who also has secrets of her own.

The background is peppered with cartoonishly over-the-top gunslingers and a panoply of storied character actors. Keith David, Pat Hingle, Tobin Bell, Woody Strode, and Gary Sinise all appear. One will see Bruce Campbell's name in the credits, but Campbell's lone scene was (to hear him tell it) only filmed to placate a snippy (unnamed) movie star. Campbell's scene was not included in the film. The venerable and amazing Lance Henriksen plays a black-leather-clad gunfighter/card shark named Ace Hanlon, who likes to wear ace-of-spades patterns on his jacket. Ace is a brash and colorful character who is murdered almost right away in the gunfighting tourney.

Back in 2011, Henriksen was interviewed by John Kenneth Muir, and he felt that Ace Hanlon's death was no reason why he shouldn't appear in a potential sequel to "The Quick and the Dead." Indeed, he had a pitch all ready to go. He intended to play his own quadruplet brothers.