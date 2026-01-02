Steven Spielberg's Favorite Sci-Fi Horror Movie Inspired One Of His Most Terrifying Projects

One can see Steven Spielberg's career take a major shift in the early 2000s. The famed director had long rotated between large-scale, crowd-pleasing films and soulful, intense prestige projects. He made both "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List" in the same year, for example. Not long after that, he doubled up again with "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" and "Amistad." He also started to tell more adult stories, directing the likes of "Saving Private Ryan." Spielberg then kicked off the 21st century by taking over Stanley Kubrick's abandoned project "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," and nothing was ever the same after that. The filmmaker's photographic choices changed, as did the way he paced and edited his movies. Perhaps getting into Kubrick's head forced him to evolve as a director.

And while Spielberg made other sci-fi action films after 2000 ("Minority Report" is a standout), he seemed to lose interest in mainstream adventure movies. He started making broader, more thoughtful character pieces like "Catch Me If You Can" and "The Terminal." Spielberg was also clearly marked by the events of 9/11, releasing both "Munich" and "War of the Worlds" in 2005. "War of the Worlds," both a remake of the 1953 film of the same name and a new adaptation of H.G. Wells' source novel, was not a movie about stalwart humans holding out against invading outsiders. It was a litany of unchecked destruction. The characters all seemed doomed. Earth seemed doomed. Everything was bleak and sad and washed-out. It's one of Spielberg's bleakest, bitterest films.

That was, as he once confessed, by design. In a 2005 interview with Blackfilm, Spielberg noted that he had always loved Wells' book. However, when it came to his "War of the Worlds" adaptation, he wanted to emulate the tone of Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic "Alien."