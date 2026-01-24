Leonard Nimoy Ensured His Star Trek Co-Stars Were Hired For This Fan Favorite Side-Project

For many years, "Star Trek: The Animated Series" remained obscure. Produced by Filmation, the show was considered something of the black sheep of the "Star Trek" franchise, as it wasn't widely available on home media and didn't get as many reruns as "Star Trek: The Original Series." It wouldn't be until the 1980s, when episodes were passed around on VHS cassettes at "Star Trek" conventions, that it would increase in popularity. A complete DVD set of "The Animated Series" didn't even hit shelves until 2006, one year after "Star Trek: Enterprise" was canceled.

By then, the show had slowly increased in popularity to the point of familiarity. Many Trekkies began to realize the quality of the series and the elements it lent to "Star Trek" lore. "The Animated Series" was the first time we learned that James T. Kirk's middle name was Tiberius, saw a holodeck, and met Robert April, the very first captain of the Enterprise. It was also seen as legit because of its pedigree. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry oversaw production on the show, and many of the "Original Series" writers returned to pen episodes of the animated spin-off. On top of that, almost the entire "Original Series" cast came back to reprise their roles (the only exception being Walter Koenig as Chekov, who was unfairly left out for financial reasons).

Indeed, the original cast was only able to return thanks to the insistence of Spock actor Leonard Nimoy. George Takei, who played Sulu on both shows, talked with the Archive of American Television a while back, and he recalled the way that Nimoy advocated for him and Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols to work on "The Animated Series." As it turns out, the show's producers initially considered giving the pair's roles to their co-stars.