Hot Toys' Absolute Batman Statue Looks Absolutely Incredible
Most DC Comics readers seem to agree that Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's "Absolute Batman" run has been a bold, brilliant reimagining of The Dark Knight mythos. By turning Bruce Wayne into a blue-collar character, one who lacks the vast financial resources of his family's fortune (forcing him to fight crime via smarts and brute force), they gave fans a strikingly new (and incredibly gritty) perspective on the 86-year-old comic book legend (we also got a terrifying new take on Bane).
The immense popularity of "Absolute Batman" guaranteed that the folks at Hot Toys would eventually get around to crafting a collectible statue. That time has come, and it looks like they've outdone themselves. The just-announced Absolute Batman Sixth Scale Figure is 15.9" of badass artistry. It's a limited-time release, so you'll have to jump on it now. There's a Collector Edition that goes for $385 and a Special Edition that runs $400, but if you're a Caped Crusader nut whose residence is decked out with Bat-paraphernalia, this is obviously a must-own. What exactly do you get for this not-insignificant amount of dough? Here are the deets!
Hot Toys has done collectible justice to Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's creation
If you've read the comics, you know that Snyder and Dragotta's Wayne/Batman is a ludicrously muscular fellow, and it's safe to say Hot Toys has captured this hulking mass of vigilantism in all his menacing glory. According to the product listing, the figure "is a muscular body made from soft vinyl materials that allow for a smooth, seamless joint design." It has a cowl head with super-pointy ears, which are detachable so they can be used as knives. There are also three different lower faces that give collectors the opportunity to change Batman's expression. You can also adjust his silhouette and detach the bat symbol as well.
Snyder and Dragotta's Batman wouldn't be complete without his Bat-Axe and shotgun, both of which are included in this package (the Bat-Axe has a long and short handle). There is also "a set of wire-embedded cape in bat-wings mode, perfect for dynamic motion poses." This is one seriously impressive statue.
So get your pre-order in now, and begin the painfully long wait for delivery, as the statue won't be ready for shipping until October 2026 at the earliest and March 2027 at the latest. While you're waiting, you'll at least have new installments of "Absolute Batman" to read. That should tide you over until you can invite your friends over and leave them gawking at your Hot Toys recreation of this striking variation on one of the most iconic superheroes ever. And maybe we'll get a Joker statue next!