Hot Toys' Absolute Batman Statue Looks Absolutely Incredible

If you've read the comics, you know that Snyder and Dragotta's Wayne/Batman is a ludicrously muscular fellow, and it's safe to say Hot Toys has captured this hulking mass of vigilantism in all his menacing glory. According to the product listing, the figure "is a muscular body made from soft vinyl materials that allow for a smooth, seamless joint design." It has a cowl head with super-pointy ears, which are detachable so they can be used as knives. There are also three different lower faces that give collectors the opportunity to change Batman's expression. You can also adjust his silhouette and detach the bat symbol as well.

Snyder and Dragotta's Batman wouldn't be complete without his Bat-Axe and shotgun, both of which are included in this package (the Bat-Axe has a long and short handle). There is also "a set of wire-embedded cape in bat-wings mode, perfect for dynamic motion poses." This is one seriously impressive statue.

So get your pre-order in now, and begin the painfully long wait for delivery, as the statue won't be ready for shipping until October 2026 at the earliest and March 2027 at the latest. While you're waiting, you'll at least have new installments of "Absolute Batman" to read. That should tide you over until you can invite your friends over and leave them gawking at your Hot Toys recreation of this striking variation on one of the most iconic superheroes ever. And maybe we'll get a Joker statue next!