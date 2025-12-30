Tim Allen's Massive Disney Franchise Was Turned Down By Bill Murray

It cannot be understated just how successful John Pasquin's 1994 Christmas comedy "The Santa Clause" was. Made for a middle-sized budget of $22 million, the film raked in an unexpected $190.5 million at the box office. Adjusted for inflation, that's over $400 million. Although a lighthearted, Disney-produced family movie, "The Santa Clause" had something of a dark premise. Tim Allen played Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who was looking after his young son on Christmas Eve. He then happened to catch Santa Claus (the real one) on his roof and startled the old elf, causing him to fall to his death. Calvin, following the instructions on a business card on Santa's person, puts on St. Nick's coat and magically — and against his will — finishes Santa's Christmas chores.

Over the course of the next year, Calvin — in an almost David Cronenberg-ian way — begins to slowly mutate into Santa Claus. Because he essentially killed Santa, he has to take on the job. He stays fat, and his white beard grows back as soon as he shaves it. Children are magnetically drawn to him. Of course, the movie doesn't unfold in a horrific, Cronenbergian fashion. It's only a PG-rated comedy, even with a controversial phone number joke that was cut on home media.

"The Santa Clause" was so successful that it spawned two film sequels and a TV series. However, had the movie's creatives cast Bill Murray instead of Allen as Scott Calvin like they originally wanted, it might've well been darker. Some years back, while giving an interview on the "Grunt Work" podcast, Pasquin explained that Murray "had no interest in pursuing another holiday-themed project" after his bad experience working on Richard Donner's 1988 Christmas comedy "Scrooged."