How Fast Is Mach 10 In Top Gun: Maverick?

Tony Scott's "Top Gun" was a huge commercial hit in 1986 and has maintained a glowing legacy ever since. More than three decades later, Joseph Kosinski gave us "Top Gun: Maverick," the critically acclaimed sequel that understands the inner workings of a thrill-inducing blockbuster. Kosinski leans hard into Tom Cruise's commitment to showmanship, and Maverick is still as gutsy and unpredictable as in Scott's original — which is precisely the source of conflict in the blockbuster sequel. Part of the film's appeal lies in the specialized planes that the characters (mostly Maverick) fly, where every design detail and prop plays a seminal role in selling us the fantasy of "the fastest man alive."

The film opens with Maverick flying the experimental Darkstar, a fictional craft designed by engineers at Lockheed Martin. There aren't too many special effects tricks at play here, as a full-scale mockup of the craft was built to make the hypersonic plane look believable. In "Top Gun: Maverick," the Darkstar is due for test flights soon, and Maverick is tasked with gauging its highest speed while still adhering to safety rules. As expected, he pushes the craft past its limits while ignoring orders, adamant to fly the Darkstar beyond Mach 10. To everyone's surprise, he accomplishes the impossible, even though the craft breaks apart in the Mojave Desert after reaching the Mach 10.2 mark.

While we can glean that Mach is a unit of aircraft speed, the film doesn't explain what it is or put things into context in any way. While we have no idea how fast Mach 10 really is, it's clear that it is too fast for an experimental plane like the Darkstar with a risk-taker like Maverick at the helm.