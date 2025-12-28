The Big Lebowski's Forgotten Sequel Scored Just 20% On Rotten Tomatoes

"The Big Lebowski" is a Coen Brothers classic that's full of amazing quotable moments and centers on one of the most lovable and coolest characters in cinema history: Jeff Bridges as The Dude. It's easy to watch, absolutely hilarious, and has stood the test of time. Unfortunately, the opposite can be said for its bizarre sequel, "The Jesus Rolls," which came out more than 20 years after "The Big Lebowski" and absolutely tanked with audiences and critics alike.

"The Jesus Rolls" was a strange follow-up because it's also a remake of the 1974 French film "Going Places," and it only exists because writer, director, and star John Turturro begged the Coens to let him make a "Big Lebowski" sequel about his character, a criminal and rival bowler known as "The Jesus." Turturro is great, but audiences weren't really interested in learning any more about the character to begin with, as he's described as a pedophile in "Big Lebowski." (This is cleared up in "The Jesus Rolls" with a bit about it all being a misunderstanding involving a boy in a urinal, but that would require seeing the "Big Lebowski" sequel/spin-off to know.) Between its bizarre choice of lead character, the Coens neither writing nor directing, and a release delay that led to it hitting theaters in February 2020, "The Jesus Rolls" was pretty much destined to be a bomb from the start.