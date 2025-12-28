M. Night Shyamalan's Old Was Inspired By This 1975 Film With A 92% On Rotten Tomatoes

M. Night Shyamalan's divisive horror-thriller, "Old," tackles intriguing themes. The 2021 film might be a far cry from most M. Night bangers, but it dares to do something different while playing around with genre conventions. It's a bizarre, gimmicky exploration of the existential fear of aging, but this very lack of subtlety can also be a lot of fun. After all, the premise itself is inspired by Pierre Oscar Lévy's "Sandcastle," a gripping graphic novel about the far-reaching consequences of rapid aging, including intergenerational trauma. In terms of thematic depth, "Sandcastle" is the superior text here, as it is populated by compelling characters torn apart by an inexplicable phenomenon they are ill-equipped to navigate.

While Shyamalan revamps the core tenets of "Sandcastle" into a story uniquely suited to his sensibilities, he also takes cues from a 1975 cult classic that resists straightforward interpretation. Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Shyamalan explained that Peter Weir's "Picnic at Hanging Rock" was integral to the core theme in "Old," namely our "dysfunctional relationship with time:"

"That [Weir's film] was a huge inspiration [...] We're just trying to beat [time]. We're trying to be younger than we are, or if you're younger, you're trying to get to somewhere older than you are. You're always not OK with where you are."

This parallel might sound confusing at first glance, as "Picnic at Hanging Rock" is significantly different in its treatment of time (and the mysteries it evokes) than "Old." For starters, Weir's film doesn't have a clear resolution, and Shyamalan concludes "Old" on a cathartic note. Also, Weir uses the language of voyeurism to construct the central mystery, where four people mysteriously vanish during a sightseeing trip. So, what does this beautiful and uncanny story have in common with Shyamalan's beach-horror?