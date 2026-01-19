Eddie Murphy's Coming To America Barbers Fooled A Major U.S. Politician

Rick Baker is the greatest make-up artist in the history of motion pictures. He was born to the craft, and was tutored by greats like Bob Burns and Dick Smith. After assisting the latter on the set of William Friedkin's "The Exorcist," he created the hideous mutant baby for Larry Cohen's "It's Alive." He went on to do phenomenal work on "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," "The Fury," and "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" before blowing moviegoers' minds with his werewolf transformation in John Landis' "An American Werewolf in London." Baker's work on that masterpiece earned him his first Academy Award for Best Makeup, a category that was basically created to honor his particular genius. He would go on to win six more.

No one could have predicted that Baker would find his comedic muse in Eddie Murphy, but the restless "Saturday Night Live" star (who enjoyed disappearing under makeup, as evidenced by his brilliant "White Like Me" sketch) is a hardcore genre nerd, and knew the Oscar winner could help him become other people via the skillful application of prosthetics. So when Murphy set out to make the celebration of Black culture that is "Coming to America," he enlisted Baker's assistance. Murphy had Baker transform him into a terrible local musician named Randy Watson, a mouthy old barber who unabashedly lies about having met Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frank Sinatra (who claimed Joe Louis was 137 years old), and an elderly Jewish man.

When I saw the film theatrically, I'll be honest: I knew Murphy was portraying Watson and the barber (ditto Arsenio Hall the other barber). But I was stunned to learn at the end of the movie that he played the old Jewish man. Meanwhile, Jesse Jackson, who was running for President of the United States in 1988, was fooled front to back.