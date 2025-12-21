SNL Gives Home Alone A Gruesome Alternate Ending
"Home Alone" is one of those enduring Christmas classics that you can catch over and over again during the holiday season, even if the movie is rather dark when you think about it. The precocious but occasionally difficult Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is left home alone when his family accidentally leaves him behind for a Christmas vacation to Paris. Then, the kid has to fend off two crooks with plans to break into his affluent suburban home.
But just in case "Home Alone" wasn't dark enough for you, "Saturday Night Live" has delivered an alternate ending, complete with "Wicked" star Ariana Grande playing Kevin McCallister. The ending begins with Kevin's mother (Ashley Padilla stepping in for Catherine O'Hara) finally returns home on Christmas morning. However, when Kevin's father Peter (Mikey Day) and the rest of the family arrive shortly thereafter, Kevin realizes that he's left some of his booby traps active around the house. And by some, we mean a lot.
Take a look at the bloody new ending for "Home Alone" below.
Kevin left some of his traps out in SNL's alternate Home Alone ending
The first trap to go off is another blow torch that's situated in a closet by the front door, which sets Kevin's father on fire, creating a chain reaction of panic and other traps being activated by the rest of the family.
Maybe the best part of this sketch, other than Ariana Grande impressively transforming into Kevin McCallister, is bringing in Weekend Update anchor and punching bag Colin Jost to play Kevin's douchenozzle older brother Buzz. Combine this with having Jost portray Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during political cold opens on "SNL," and the show has been expertly using Colin Jost's turbo whiteness to its full potential. Having the newly departed cast member Bowen Yang play Fuller was also a nice touch.
But perhaps the most credit should be given to the production crew behind this sketch. They perfectly recreated the McCallister family home, as well as the looks of each family member. Fuller was especially right on the money, and Ashley Padilla channeled Kevin's mother, adding yet another great sketch to this season's repertoire for her incredible season so far.
The rest of Ariana Grande's episode was outstanding, matching the same energy and laughs she brought when hosting back in 2024. "SNL" could bring her back every year, and I wouldn't be mad.
"SNL" is taking a break for the holidays, but they'll be back on January 17, 2026 with "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard hosting the show for the first time.