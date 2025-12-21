SNL Gives Home Alone A Gruesome Alternate Ending

"Home Alone" is one of those enduring Christmas classics that you can catch over and over again during the holiday season, even if the movie is rather dark when you think about it. The precocious but occasionally difficult Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is left home alone when his family accidentally leaves him behind for a Christmas vacation to Paris. Then, the kid has to fend off two crooks with plans to break into his affluent suburban home.

But just in case "Home Alone" wasn't dark enough for you, "Saturday Night Live" has delivered an alternate ending, complete with "Wicked" star Ariana Grande playing Kevin McCallister. The ending begins with Kevin's mother (Ashley Padilla stepping in for Catherine O'Hara) finally returns home on Christmas morning. However, when Kevin's father Peter (Mikey Day) and the rest of the family arrive shortly thereafter, Kevin realizes that he's left some of his booby traps active around the house. And by some, we mean a lot.

Take a look at the bloody new ending for "Home Alone" below.