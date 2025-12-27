Stranger Things Season 5 Compares Vecna To This Classic Slasher Villain

Netflix's "Stranger Things" is heavily indebted to '80s pop culture, especially horror movies. So, really, it makes sense that the show's big bad, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), is reminiscent of one of the decade's most popular slasher villains — Freddy Krueger. The deformed appearance? His fondness for tormenting kids in their subconscious states? Don't deny that the similarities between Vecna and the "Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise's blade-gloved demon aren't obvious. Still, if you need further proof, look no further than "Stranger Things" season 5, which contains the DNA of Englund's sweater-wearing monster.

The moment arrives in "Chapter 5: Shock Jock," in the scene where Max (Sadie Sink) and Holly (Nell Fisher) are wandering through the latter's memories while stuck in Vecna's dream world. The memory shows a random Halloween night where Holly and her friend are watching "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" on the television while Vecna secretly observes them. It's a stark reminder that Vecna and Freddy boast similar abilities and a desire to inflict harm on young people — and you get the impression that this was the Duffer Brothers' intent.

You see, this isn't the only nod to the Wes Craven-created horror franchise in "Stranger Things." In fact, the Duffers are the first to admit that "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has heavily informed their storytelling.