This Avatar: Fire And Ash Star Was Also A Major Player In The Scream Franchise

In James Cameron's 2022 film "Avatar: The Way of Water," Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their Na'vi family liked to tool around with a human kid named Spider (Jack Champion), who was happy to leap around the woods with his outsized alien buddies. Spider sported dreadlocks and dressed like his Na'vi friends, having been born on their native planet of Pandora. Because humans can't breathe the air on Pandora, Spider required a face mask at all times. It would eventually be revealed that Spider was the son of the evil military commander Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), and he ended the film choosing to go with his human father — even though his human father was now occupying the body of a Na'vi. Spider will also play a central role in Cameron's 2025 follow-up, "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

It seems that Cameron filmed "The Way of Water," "Fire and Ash," and even portions of a fourth "Avatar" film all at once, specifically so the young Champion wouldn't age out of the role.

Jack Champion, 21, began auditioning for high-profile movies when he was about eight. He secured a few extra roles in huge studio films like "Kid on a Bicycle" in "Avengers: Endgame" and "Abnegation Child" in "Insurgent." His biggest role to date has been playing the co-lead character in a supernatural horror film called "The Night Sitter," wherein he and Elyse Dufour fought off a trio of accidentally summoned witches.

After "The Way of Water," Champion starred in two additional high-profile studio films. He played Liam Neeson's son in the 2023 thriller "Retribution," but more impressively, Champion turned up in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin's and Tyler Gillett's slasher sequel "Scream VI." He played one of the killers.