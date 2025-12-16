This Underrated 2010s Holiday Comedy Features A Truly Wild Michael Shannon Performance

This article contains spoilers for "The Night Before."

Every year, it seems like there's more and more movies trying to establish themselves as the next Christmas classic. But time is the true indicator of this, as some of the best holiday movies prove to be even more rewarding on repeat viewings. Two of them, ironically enough, came out a decade ago. The first is Michael Dougherty's "Krampus," which has more than proven its value as a wintery gateway horror movie alongside "Gremlins." The second is Jonathan Levine's "The Night Before," one of the funniest and most underrated Christmas movies of the 2010s. The film follows three best friends embarking on their annual yuletide spree of fun and general debauchery throughout New York City, with the catch that this is the last hurrah. Chris (Anthony Mackie) is enveloped with the expectations of fame, while Isaac (Seth Rogen) is swept up by the imminent anxieties of being a father. Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), the friend whose parental tragedy kicked off this whole tradition 15 years prior, feels the most hesitant to move forward. But on this night, the coveted secret party known as the Nutcracker Ball presents an opportunity for partying, secrets and, possibly, growth.

As far as holiday hangout movies go, "The Night Before" sure is a great one. The loose improvisational comedy lends itself to the amazing chemistry between Gordon-Levitt, Rogen and Mackie. It feels like hanging out with some old friends, and getting a little messed up while doing so. But the scene stealer among them is Michael Shannon as Mr. Green, the local drug dealer who used to sell them pot in high school. It's a hilariously unpredictable performance that fundamentally serves as the glue to the whole film.