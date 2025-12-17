Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride Had A Clever, Touching Remake You Likely Missed

I maintain that the idea behind Quibi was sound. Many look to Quibi as a symbol of corporate failure, as the streaming service infamously cost $2 billion to launch, and crashed and burned after only four months in 2020. But the thought of producing high-quality, short-form film projects for mobile screens was a clever thought, and a way to adapt to a changing media landscape. Why not watch a serialized movie on your phone, portioned into seven-minute intervals? It was ideal for elevator rides, waiting in line, or hanging out in public. The issue, of course, was that Quibi launched in the middle of COVID lockdowns, and audiences had no reason to watch a phones-only video service when their TV was in the room with them.

In 2025, the sudden popularity of short-form vertically presented, phone-ready scripted dramas, nicknamed "microdramas," has proven that Quibi was ahead of its time. It was merely a victim of bad timing.

Many of Quibi's films were actually novel and exciting to watch. Zach Wechter's and Jack Seidman's thriller "Wireless" was one of the best films of 2020, and Tricia Brock's sex comedy "Dummy" was crass and clever. And, as a way to fill the Quibi coffers during lockdowns, there was "Home Movie: The Princess Bride," a remake of Rob Reiner's 1987 comedy/fantasy classic. The makers of "Home Movie," knowing that celebrities were all relegated to their homes, asked dozens of famous actors to each re-enact a very brief scene or two from "The Princess Bride," using their own phone cameras and whatever props, costumes, and locations they could immediately access. Many, many actors played along.

Director Jason Reitman then ransom-noted together all the footage into an approximation of the movie. It's a wild, campfire-story-like experience. Even Rob and Carl Reiner both appeared on camera.