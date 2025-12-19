Three Seinfeld Writers Rewrote The Grinch Script - But Were Left Out Of The Credits

Ron Howard's live-action take on Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was a holiday season smash when it hit 25 years ago. It grossed $348 million against a budget of $123 million, and received a respectable A- Cinemascore. It was not, however, a hit with critics, who found Jim Carrey's performance as the title creature unsettling (if not downright horrifying), and its depiction of Whoville oddly off-putting. Sure, the production design and, of course, Rick Baker's makeup FX work on the rubber-faced Carrey were astonishing, but what was enchanting on the page and in animated form just looked wrong when brought to tactile life.

Nevertheless, Howard and Universal Studios spared no expense in bringing the misbegotten monstrosity to the big screen and wasted a ton of talent in the process. Aside from squandering Baker's work and a maniacally committed performance from Carrey (who was allegedly cruel to Baker's crew), they also wasted the considerable talents of Alec Berg, Jeff Schaffer, and David Mandel, three brilliant comedy writers who'd just completed their run on "Seinfeld," and were on the cusp of hugely successful careers as a team and as solo scribes (for beloved series like "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Veep," "Silicon Valley" and "The League").

The first draft of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was initially knocked out by the screenwriting duo of Jeffrey Price and Peter Seaman ("Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"), but, as is often the case in Hollywood, other writers were sought out to bring a fresh perspective to the rewriting process. This is where Berg, Schaffer, and Mandel came in. They were grateful for the work, especially when they realized they'd be receiving "written by" credits, which would trigger residuals on what was sure to be a blockbuster motion picture. Alas, at the last second, they were denied credit.