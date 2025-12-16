Rob Reiner Directed The Best Rom-Com Ever, And The Genre Was Never The Same

Have you ever enjoyed literally any romantic comedy made after 1989? Well, it exists because of "When Harry Met Sally..." and director Rob Reiner, who brought the film to life.

News broke late on December 14, 2025 ,that Reiner and his wife of 36 years, photographer Michele Singer, were found dead in their Brentwood, California home. There have been more developments about this horrific tragedy since that initial report, but that is, frankly, not what I'm here to discuss. The way that Reiner left this world feels particularly wrong because of the joy he brought into it. As an actor, Reiner was delightful in everything from "Sleepless in Seattle" to "The Wolf of Wall Street" to "New Girl." As a director? Reiner's range is unbelievable. It's astounding that the same guy made "Misery," "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," and "A Few Good Men." He also, as I mentioned, made "When Harry Met Sally..." with Nora Ephron, one of the greatest rom-com writers who ever lived.

"When Harry Met Sally..." stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as the titular Harry Burns and Sally Albright, who end up carpooling as they both graduate from the University of Chicago and move to New York City to start their respective careers. To say they don't initially like each other is an understatement, but over time and decades, they become acquaintances, and then good friends, and then best friends. They end up spending the night together just once, and it ends in disaster before, in true rom-com fashion, they get their happily-ever-after.

The movie is so much more than that, though; "When Harry Met Sally..." is a beautiful portrait of friendship, romance, and a journey through the lives of two richly drawn characters.