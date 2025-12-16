Rob Reiner Played One Of The Best TV Dads Ever On This Fox Sitcom

There are a lot of good dads in TV history. Peter Gallagher's Sandy Cohen from "The O.C." Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy from "Modern Family." Robert Reed's Mike Brady from "The Brady Bunch." One of the best and most underrated TV dads in recent memory, though, is Rob Reiner's Bob Day, the father of series protagonist Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) on the Fox sitcom "New Girl."

On December 14, 2025, the news broke that Reiner, the comedy legend and Hollywood icon who played Bob throughout the seven-season run of "New Girl," was found dead alongside his wife Michele Singer at their home in Brentwood, California, of an apparent homicide. As the world mourns the man behind some of the greatest adventure and romance movies around, including "The Princess Bride," "A Few Good Men," "Misery," "Stand by Me," and "When Harry Met Sally..." (just to name a few), I want to turn our attention, for one second, to his recurring role as the sweet yet easily irked Bob, who makes his first appearance in season 2 of "New Girl" and reappears in the vast majority of the show's seasons across 11 episodes.

There have been a lot of clips on social media, anecdotally, of Reiner starring in "The Wolf of Wall Street" as Max Belfort, the father of the crooked titular "wolf," Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), and Reiner is great in that too. His take on Bob Day, though, is sweeter, funnier, more heartfelt, and somehow manages to stay grounded and real despite Jess' outright absurdity. Plus, as a nice little bonus, his in-universe ex-wife is played by one of Reiner's real-life friends.