Val Kilmer's '80s Sci-Fi Movie Is The Perfect Throwback Comedy

For a long time, Val Kilmer had a reputation as a "difficult" actor. Stories of clashes between him and Joel Schumacher on the set of "Batman Forever" and of Kilmer going violently off-script during his film auditions didn't help in that regard. But anyone who's seen the Prime Video documentary "Val" should immediately recognize that things were much more complex than "Val Kilmer was a difficult actor."

The moving doc painted a portrait of the late star as a true artist who searched for meaning in everything he did and turned in some unforgettable performances in the process. For many, those performances likely include Doc Holliday in George P. Cosmatos' legendary 1993 Western "Tombstone" and Chris Shiherlis in Michael Mann's seminal 1995 crime thriller "Heat" (of which Kilmer had some incredible memories). Meanwhile, a whole generation remembers Kilmer as their Batman, and to this day, he remains the most criminally overlooked cinematic Dark Knight in the character's on-screen history.

What many won't remember, however, is that, much like his Batman predecessor Michael Keaton, Kilmer was also one of the best comedy actors of the 1980s. In "Val," the actor recalls (via a voiceover read by his son) how Hollywood "came calling" after he graduated from Juilliard. The young up-and-comer was then cast in the rock opera spy thriller parody "Top Secret!" — which he summarily described as "fluff". But it was more than that. It showcased Kilmer's diverse talent on about as big a stage as possible, and when he followed it up by playing Chris Knight in Martha Coolidge's "Real Genius," that talent became simply undeniable.