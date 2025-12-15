Rob Reiner's Original Ending For When Harry Met Sally Was Devastating

We all remember the ending of Rob Reiner and Nora Ephron's genre-defining romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally..." After a disastrous romantic encounter, longtime friends Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) are at odds, with Sally alone at a New Year's Eve party feeling dejected and Harry similarly alone on the streets of New York City. They finally reunite — at which point Harry delivers one of the most romantic speeches in cinematic history. Apparently, Reiner — who died at his Brentwood, California home on December 14, 2025 along with his wife Michele Singer, both of them victims of an apparent homicide — was originally so disillusioned with love that he was going to end the movie without Harry and Sally together.

"It was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years, talking and then walking away from each other," Reiner told Chris Wallace on CNN (via The Hollywood Reporter) during an interview in early 2024 before explaining that, in the aftermath of his divorce from fellow director Penny Marshall, he was adrift ... and felt inspired.

"I had been married for 10 years," Reiner said of Marshall, with whom he shared adopted daughter Tracy Reiner. "I'd been single for 10 years, and I couldn't figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody, and that gave birth to 'When Harry Met Sally.'" Then, everything changed when Reiner met Singer. "I met my wife Michele, who I've been married to now 35 years. I met her while we were making the film, and I changed the ending," Reiner said. When Wallace continued his line of questioning and asked if Singer's mere existence gave "When Harry Met Sally..." its happy ending, Reiner said, "That's right."