How Harry Potter Ended Up Casting An Actor In Their 30s As A 14-Year-Old Girl

The "Harry Potter" universe is full of wild magical characters, from creatures to ghosts to evil wizards, and in the film franchise, Daniel Radcliffe deals with pretty much all of them as the titular Boy Who Lived. So what about the curious case of "Moaning Myrtle," the ghost of a teenage girl who haunts the U-bend of one particular toilet in one particular girls' bathroom at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry?

The ghost in question is played by Scottish actress Shirley Henderson in the second film, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," and the fourth movie, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Henderson, who was born in November 1965, was 37 years old when they filmed "Chamber of Secrets" in 2002, and that's ... kind of weird, right? In an archived article by Radio Times, Henderson explained how she ended up snagging this role — and that she didn't know anything about the original books before she auditioned.

"I didn't know who Harry Potter was," Henderson told the outlet before saying that her sister had read the books and was staying with her at the time. "Still, I wasn't convinced I could play a 14-year-old girl because I was in my 30s at the time," she continued. "But I spoke to the casting director Karen Lindsay-Stewart, and she said, 'I haven't told them your age.'"

That's when Henderson did, frankly, the funniest thing possible. "So I went to the audition dressed as a schoolgirl — white shirt, black skirt, ponytail — thinking, 'This is ridiculous.' I did my wee bit for them, and they thanked me," Henderson revealed. "Months went by, and I thought that was it, but then they phoned my agent, asked to see me again, and offered me the part."