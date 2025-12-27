Rob Zombie's Halloween Was So Bloody That One Star's Wife Walked Out Of The Premiere

Rob Zombie's 2007 remake of "Halloween" found a new angle on John Carpenter's seminal 1978 slasher classic. A new angle was required because Zombie's film was the ninth "Halloween" film, and the material was running a little thin. Also, the "Halloween" movies, while beloved by horror fans, were becoming increasingly dodgy; "Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers" (1995) was a terrible, re-cut mess, and "Halloween: Resurrection" (2002) was just plainly bad. Rob Zombie's remake of the original was more of an origin story than a slasher, and the results were at least original. Zombie chose to focus on the early days of Michael Myers (Daeg Faerch), examining his broken home life, the ignored stages of his early psychosis, and his journey to becoming a masked, mute, serial killer (played as an adult by Tyler Mane).

The film is painful and bleak, focusing on the brutality of Michael's murders, and the cynicism that surrounds them; there is more crying in Zombie's "Halloween" than any of the previous "Halloween" movies. Zombie had previously directed equally brutal and bleak films like "House of 1,000 Corpses," so his violent milieu was well-known to fans and critics.

Malcolm McDowell played Michael Myer's psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis, in Zombie's "Halloween," and he did an exemplary job of embodying a concerned, caring shrink who has, through years of analysis, concluded that Michael is too far gone to be saved. Michael is, succinctly, just plain evil now. McDowell attended the premiere of "Halloween" with his wife, Kelley Kuhr, back in 2007, and the actor knew what to expect. Kuhr, however, didn't, and was startled by the film's overwhelming brutality. McDowell was interviewed in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, and he told the story of how his wife walked out of the premiere. (The actor himself, more tactfully, stayed.)