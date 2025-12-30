Marvel's First Thanos Actor Thought He'd Been Cast As A Massive Fantastic Four Villain

When Joss Whedon's "The Avengers" was first announced, I was skeptical it would ever get made. The Avengers, I felt, weren't nearly as popular as other comic book superheroes like Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, or the X-Men. Hence, those making the movie would realize this, and the project would fall apart in pre-production. Then, when the film was actually made, I still felt it wouldn't succeed. Were the likes of Thor and Captain America really beloved enough to draw in huge crowds?

I was wrong again. "The Avengers" was a blockbuster hit in 2012, becoming a fulcrum for all pop culture thereafter. In terms of quality, the film is slick as they come, and it's easy to see why it was so popular. The makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wisely presented "The Avengers" as the finale to a six-movie arc, essentially turning feature films into high-octane serialized TV, and audiences loved the buildup and payoff. In terms of story, however, "The Avengers" is pure Saturday morning carton work. It's little more than a bunch of superheroes doing superhero stuff and, like kindergarteners, learning about the power of teamwork.

And then, as the icing on the cake, "The Avengers" featured a post-credits tease of Thanos (Damion Poitier), implying that bigger fights lay ahead. Poitier has little to say and only smirks at the camera, but Marvel Comics readers knew who he was and what his cameo implied. Back in 2014 (via Comic Book Movie), Poitier discussed his involvement with "The Avengers," revealing that he thought he was going to be playing a different character. His role was kept secret, of course, so he wasn't told who he was playing until the last minute.

Thus, based on his makeup, he assumed he'd be playing "Fantastic Four" villain Kl'rt aka the Super-Skrull.