Roger Moore Accidentally Blocked A Hollywood Legend From Playing James Bond In Octopussy

If one were to make a Mount Rushmore of cinematic icons from movie franchises, there's a decent chance James Bond would make it onto that monument. As for which portrayal of Bond it would be? That's another conversation entirely, but every actor who has ever played the part has gained some level of immortality. George Lazenby played 007 just once in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," but will always be remembered. So an actor missing out on the chance to fill those shoes is a big deal. That's precisely what happened to James Brolin in the early 1980s.

Brolin was coming off of the massive hit that was "The Amityville Horror." Meanwhile, "James Bond" franchise producers Cubby Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were gearing up to make "Octopussy," the 13th movie in the long-running spy franchise that began with "Dr. No" in 1962. In the early '80s, Roger Moore had been suiting up as Bond, dating back to "Live and Let Die." The only problem? He wasn't intending to return to the role. So, the producers looked to replace him, and Brolin was on the list.

In a July 2025 interview with People, Brolin reflected on his very brief flirtation with becoming Bond, which itself was unique given that he is an American actor and Bond is decidedly British. As Brolin recalled: