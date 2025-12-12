How To Watch Sisu: Road To Revenge At Home
Jalmari Helander's "Sisu" made a splash when it came out for one very important reason: witnessing a whole lot of Nazis get turned into mulch. The 2022 Finnish action-thriller follows Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), a mysterious, taciturn man who comes across some gold in the rough. But considering it's near the tail end of World War II, there's still a bunch of Third Reich scum causing trouble in the Finnish countryside. They then proceed to mess with Korpi, unaware that he's a military ex-commando who's become a one-man death squad of "John Wick" proportions. The film is 91 minutes of action movie violence boiled down to its bare essentials. Three years later, we now have the sequel "Sisu: Road to Revenge," which makes Korpi's killing spree even more personal. This time, he travels into Soviet-occupied Finland to retrieve some personal things from the home where Yeagor Drugunov (Stephen Lang) and his Red Army goons murdered his family. But they can't leave well enough alone, resulting in another bloody fight.
/Film's Rafael Motamayor declared "Sisu: Road to Revenge" the best action sequel since "John Wick: Chapter 4" in his review, and he's really not too far off. The catharsis in watching Korpi take out Nazis as opposed to Soviets isn't as strong, yet "Road to Revenge' is another rip-roaring exercise in "Looney Tunes"-esque carnage. It's basically one long chase sequence (a la "Mad Max: Fury Road") that keeps finding new ways to top its own absurdity.
It was pretty disappointing to see "Sisu: Road to Revenge" hardly make a blip on the theatrical radar, but if you've been wanting to see it, then I have good news: You can purchase the film on the major PVOD platforms (YouTube, etc.) starting December 16, 2025. A physical media release will follow in 2026.
Sisu: Road to Revenge is set to hit PVOD in December 2025 and physical media in February 2026
While "Sisu: Road to Revenge" will be made available on digital before 2025 draws to a close, connoisseurs of physical media will have to wait a bit longer since the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the sequel aren't slated to hit shelves until February 17, 2026. What's even more exciting is that there will be a pretty cool-looking limited edition 4K Steelbook coming out on the same day. Disappointingly, however, it will be real slim pickings on the bonus feature front. Specifically:
- Featurette: Upping the Ante
- Alternate Ending
That's a shame because I'd really love to see how Tommila manages to convey so much emotion in his performance without saying a word. He's got such a great face that all but ensures the people that come his way may as well buy their graveyard plots in advance. Like John Wick, Korpi is a relentless death machine who sustains a whole lot of bodily damage, yet he keeps on going anyway. And while Lang may not be as charismatically evil as he is in the "Avatar" movies, he's still great at playing an understated baddie here who wears little glasses.
In the event that you want to own digital copies of both "Sisu" movies, Sony Pictures Releasing will also give you the opportunity to indulge in a double feature bundle pack for $29.99 on Fandango at Home. It's practically a steal. In the meantime, if you can't wait to get started on your "Sisu" journey, the original film is currently streaming for free on Tubi.