How To Watch Sisu: Road To Revenge At Home

Jalmari Helander's "Sisu" made a splash when it came out for one very important reason: witnessing a whole lot of Nazis get turned into mulch. The 2022 Finnish action-thriller follows Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila), a mysterious, taciturn man who comes across some gold in the rough. But considering it's near the tail end of World War II, there's still a bunch of Third Reich scum causing trouble in the Finnish countryside. They then proceed to mess with Korpi, unaware that he's a military ex-commando who's become a one-man death squad of "John Wick" proportions. The film is 91 minutes of action movie violence boiled down to its bare essentials. Three years later, we now have the sequel "Sisu: Road to Revenge," which makes Korpi's killing spree even more personal. This time, he travels into Soviet-occupied Finland to retrieve some personal things from the home where Yeagor Drugunov (Stephen Lang) and his Red Army goons murdered his family. But they can't leave well enough alone, resulting in another bloody fight.

/Film's Rafael Motamayor declared "Sisu: Road to Revenge" the best action sequel since "John Wick: Chapter 4" in his review, and he's really not too far off. The catharsis in watching Korpi take out Nazis as opposed to Soviets isn't as strong, yet "Road to Revenge' is another rip-roaring exercise in "Looney Tunes"-esque carnage. It's basically one long chase sequence (a la "Mad Max: Fury Road") that keeps finding new ways to top its own absurdity.

It was pretty disappointing to see "Sisu: Road to Revenge" hardly make a blip on the theatrical radar, but if you've been wanting to see it, then I have good news: You can purchase the film on the major PVOD platforms (YouTube, etc.) starting December 16, 2025. A physical media release will follow in 2026.