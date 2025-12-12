The Next Big James Bond Villain Is An Unexpected Grammy Winning Recording Artist

Get ready to meet the next major "James Bond" villain, played by none other than Lenny Kravitz. You read that right: The Grammy-winning artist behind songs like "Fly Away" and "Dig In" is set to go toe-to-toe with Bond, James Bond in the upcoming video game "007 First Light." The news was first revealed during last night's Game Awards.

The game hails from IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios, as Amazon now fully controls the "James Bond" franchise. A new trailer for "007 First Light," which you can check out below, debuted during the awards show. It focuses largely on Kravitz's character, namely the Pirate King Bawma. Described as a "charismatic and unpredictable leader of a powerful black-market arms network," Bond's next big villain also has a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal performance. Kravitz had this to say about it:

"The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand-new character like Bawma is amazing. He's magnetic and unpredictable, there's danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He's not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007's world felt incredible."

It might have been less surprising to hear that Kravitz was doing the next "James Bond" song. It's far more surprising that he's lent his voice and likeness to the villain of this piece. Kravitz has acted in the past, including in "The Hunger Games" as well as director Jason Moore's 2023 comedy "Shotgun Wedding," among other things. Still, it's not an obvious casting choice, even though we're talking about a game and not the next "Bond" movie. But let's not sell the "James Bond" video games short.