The Next Big James Bond Villain Is An Unexpected Grammy Winning Recording Artist
Get ready to meet the next major "James Bond" villain, played by none other than Lenny Kravitz. You read that right: The Grammy-winning artist behind songs like "Fly Away" and "Dig In" is set to go toe-to-toe with Bond, James Bond in the upcoming video game "007 First Light." The news was first revealed during last night's Game Awards.
The game hails from IO Interactive and Amazon MGM Studios, as Amazon now fully controls the "James Bond" franchise. A new trailer for "007 First Light," which you can check out below, debuted during the awards show. It focuses largely on Kravitz's character, namely the Pirate King Bawma. Described as a "charismatic and unpredictable leader of a powerful black-market arms network," Bond's next big villain also has a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal performance. Kravitz had this to say about it:
"The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand-new character like Bawma is amazing. He's magnetic and unpredictable, there's danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He's not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007's world felt incredible."
It might have been less surprising to hear that Kravitz was doing the next "James Bond" song. It's far more surprising that he's lent his voice and likeness to the villain of this piece. Kravitz has acted in the past, including in "The Hunger Games" as well as director Jason Moore's 2023 comedy "Shotgun Wedding," among other things. Still, it's not an obvious casting choice, even though we're talking about a game and not the next "Bond" movie. But let's not sell the "James Bond" video games short.
Lenny Kravitz adds to the musical legacy of James Bond
The "GoldenEye" video game on N64 was arguably a bigger hit than the movie. Appearing in a Bond game is a big deal for any actor, and this is the first proper game focused on 007 in years. It's not just a movie tie-in, it's an original story set within this legendary franchise.
Kravitz's casting is also not without precedent. Grace Jones played May Day in the oft-maligned "A View to a Kill," which starred Roger Moore as Bond. Madonna also played Verity in Pierce Brosnan's "Die Another Day" in addition to contributing the title track to the soundtrack. So Kravitz won't be the first.
Bawma is said to be the enigmatic leader of Aleph, a vast black-market arms network operating across the Western hemisphere. We get a taste of the operation in the trailer. By 17, Bawma had risen through the ranks of modern piracy, transforming an abandoned ship graveyard in Mauritania into the foundation of his empire. That sure sounds like a Bond villain.
The game sees players taking on the role of a younger Bond — a new Bond, not based on Daniel Craig or any other existing portrayal. He's voiced by Patrick Gibson ("Dexter: Original Sin"). Here's the synopsis for the game:
Players will step into the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond, a promising yet sometimes rebellious Royal Navy air crewman who is recruited into MI6, immersing them in the exotic and dangerous world of espionage captured in the films. Bond's adventures will take players all around the globe, coming face to face with allies and foes while choosing how they overcome obstacles and challenges, whether it be with brute force, cunning guile, or charming wit.
"007 First Light" arrives March 27, 2026 for console and PC.