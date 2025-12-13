This 1990 Marlon Brando Crime Comedy Got A Near-Perfect Score From Roger Ebert

Most moviegoers were completely unaware of the existence of Andrew Bergman's "The Freshman" when, in the summer of 1989, its star, Marlon Brando, decided to put the project on their radar via a series of disparaging comments in the Toronto Globe and Mail. "It's horrible," said the legendary actor. "It's going to be a flop, but after this, I'm retiring. I'm so fed up. This picture, except for the Canadian crew, was an extremely unpleasant experience. I wish I hadn't finished with a stinker." At least he had nice things to say about the Canadian crew!

It was then that we learned that "The Freshman" was a comedy wherein Brando would do a parody of his Don Vito Corleone character from Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather." Though Bergman was a widely respected comedy writer on the strength of classics like "Blazing Saddles," "The In-Laws," and "Fletch," his first directorial effort, the deeply underrated "So Fine," had performed poorly at the box office. Perhaps his instincts were off here. After all, casting Brando to spoof his most famous performance sounded like the kind of stunt that would wear out its welcome in a jiffy.

Brando later apologized for his remarks, but the damage was done. "The Freshman," due to be released on July 20, 1990, had the stink on it. Its fortunes rested in the hands of film critics, who couldn't help but head into screenings with Brando's complaints ringing in their heads. So it was a surprise for moviegoers when the reviews were quite positive across the board. And no one was a bigger fan of Bergman's offbeat concoction than the late Roger Ebert.