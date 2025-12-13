Paramount+ Is Streaming Natalie Portman's Must-Watch Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Alex Garland's "Annihilation," which is currently available to stream on Paramount+, is a heady film that is just as much about Freudian psychology as it is about fictional science. Its tone is bleak and downbeat, and all its characters seem infused with fear and insecurity. There is no fun or levity in "Annihilation." At best, there are a few pastoral moments of eerie beauty as its characters look over various nightmarish landscapes of biological mystery. The world, life, and evolution, "Annihilation" seems to say, are all a random smoothie of cells and emotions that are haphazardly remixed by nature. Humans are a weird fluke of organic chance, a species created by Darwin's roulette wheel. And at the center of it all is our inexplicable desire to destroy ourselves. The "Annihilation" of the title alludes to various levels of self-annihilation. Either we are literally infused with an impulse toward self-destruction or we are keen to destroy our own egos, our own sense of self, and fuse with a higher, godlike consciousness.

Both things happen in Garland's movie, itself one of the best films of 2018.

"Annihilation" was also technically a bomb, barely covering its budget at the box office. But it was never going to be a hit anyway, as it was simply too weird and ethereal to appeal to mainstream audiences. Horror fans gravitated to the film, though, keen to experience all its scenes of monsters and bodily mutation. One of the film's creatures — a bear that has a human skull for a head and screams like a person — belongs in the canon of great movie creatures.

It's also one of the few sci-fi films to boast a predominantly all-women cast. Natalie Portman leads an ensemble consisting of Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Tuna Novotny, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.