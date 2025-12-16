Does Avatar: Fire And Ash Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

James Cameron works on his own time. After the filmmaker's "Titanic" obliterated box office records and dominated the Oscars, it took 12 years for Cameron to follow that up with 2009's "Avatar," which literally became the biggest movie of all time (twice). Following that, he waited another 13 years before delivering the sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." Fortunately, Cameron didn't wait nearly that long for the third "Avatar" movie, which is heading to theaters as we speak in the form of "Avatar: Fire and Ash." With two more possible adventures on the world of Pandora on the way, one can't help but wonder if the director is going to help tee up the ball for the next planned sequel.

"Fire and Ash" is, if all goes well, just the third chapter in a planned five-movie franchise. Part of the reason why it took Cameron so long to make "The Way of Water" in the first place is because he laid out a full five-part arc. Indeed, the "Avatar 5" script is already written and ready to go (with "Avatar 4" also actively in the works), which begs the question: Does "Fire and Ash" include some sort of post-credits scene that lays the groundwork for what's to come? Never fear, we're going to answer that very question in spoiler-free fashion.

Seriously, there is no need to fear spoilers for "Fire and Ash," as we're merely presenting information to help viewers be ready for their viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get to the point, shall we?