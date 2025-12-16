Does Avatar: Fire And Ash Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
James Cameron works on his own time. After the filmmaker's "Titanic" obliterated box office records and dominated the Oscars, it took 12 years for Cameron to follow that up with 2009's "Avatar," which literally became the biggest movie of all time (twice). Following that, he waited another 13 years before delivering the sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." Fortunately, Cameron didn't wait nearly that long for the third "Avatar" movie, which is heading to theaters as we speak in the form of "Avatar: Fire and Ash." With two more possible adventures on the world of Pandora on the way, one can't help but wonder if the director is going to help tee up the ball for the next planned sequel.
"Fire and Ash" is, if all goes well, just the third chapter in a planned five-movie franchise. Part of the reason why it took Cameron so long to make "The Way of Water" in the first place is because he laid out a full five-part arc. Indeed, the "Avatar 5" script is already written and ready to go (with "Avatar 4" also actively in the works), which begs the question: Does "Fire and Ash" include some sort of post-credits scene that lays the groundwork for what's to come? Never fear, we're going to answer that very question in spoiler-free fashion.
Seriously, there is no need to fear spoilers for "Fire and Ash," as we're merely presenting information to help viewers be ready for their viewing experience. With that out of the way, let's get to the point, shall we?
How many credits scenes does Avatar: Fire and Ash have?
No, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" does not include any sort of post-credits scene whatsoever. Even though these things have become popular in the realm of franchise filmmaking, it's not the sort of thing Cameron has historically done. The other "Avatar" movies haven't included any, and that's not going to change here. And with good reason.
Even though a great deal of "Avatar 4" has already been filmed, there's absolutely no guarantee that the proposed fourth entry is going to happen. These movies are tremendously expensive to make, and that means they need to make a tremendous amount of money to be successful. Even though the first two films are the first and third biggest box office hits of all time, respectively, presuming that sort of success is a dangerous game.
That's especially the case here, seeing as "Fire and Ash" carries an absurd budget in the $400 million range. Cameron and Disney, wisely, don't want to put the cart before the horse. So, once the credits roll on this one, that's the end of it until the fourth movie is (or isn't) given the green light. As for what's in store this time around? The synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
With "Avatar: Fire and Ash," James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" hits theaters on December 19, 2025.