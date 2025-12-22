Who Is Cosmic Armor Superman? DC's Strongest Version Of The Man Of Steel Explained

Superman is one of the most powerful entities in all of DC Comics; the paragon of truth and justice, a warrior for a better tomorrow, and a character that doesn't really need power-ups because he's already absurdly strong.

And yet, writers are constantly finding ways of giving Superman even more abilities. Silver Age Superman is leaps and bounds more powerful than Golden Age Superman was, with his initial street-level powerset (leaping tall buildings, running as fast as a locomotive) replaced with the ability to destroy a whole solar system with a single sneeze. Throughout the decades, he was given even more powers and started accomplishing increasingly impossible feats that have made him a tough character to accurately portray in live-action, like moving entire planets with his fists. Granted, James Gunn certainly got quite a lot right in his depiction of the Man of Tomorrow that previous adaptations didn't.

But it isn't just the main continuity writers that came up with wildly powerful new abilities for Superman; there are also plenty of other versions of the Man of Steel from the larger DC multiverse that expand his powerset. Some of these are way more powerful than others, like the version of Superman who lived well into the 853rd century, spending thousands of years at the heart of the sun, and became a godlike being. There's also the reality-altering Super-Boy Prime, or the zombie Superman that nearly destroyed the world. Then there's, without a doubt, the mightiest of all Supermen, known as Cosmic Armor Superman. This is a version of the character so gobsmackingly powerful he could only be conjured by the comics wizard Grant Morrison, and a deity so strong he has only ever shown up once in the comics ... but that was enough to literally save the entire multiverse.