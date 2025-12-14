The Subtle Kim Wexler Quirk You Might Have Missed In Better Call Saul

With Vince Gilligan's triumphant return to television, the creator of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" is determined to show everyone just how absurdly talented Rhea Seehorn is. It remains one of the most egregious snubs of the past decade that Seehorn never won an Emmy (and she only got a single nomination), but with "Pluribus," Seehorn is now carrying a whole TV show on her capable shoulders and displaying some incredible acting week after week.

The show is also a great reminder of just how great "Better Call Saul" was — a show that some of us at /Film and even Guillermo del Toro agree is a better show than "Breaking Bad" — and a big part of that show's magic came down to Seehorn's performance as Kim Wexler. Kim was to "Better Call Saul" what Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman was in "Breaking Bad," a side character who quickly became an essential mirror, a key counter to the main character.

Seehorn was cast as Kim even before the character had a last name, but the character was already fleshed out, including a subtle quirk most fans may have missed that informed a lot of who this character was. In the first few episodes, you may notice Kim doesn't use contractions. Rather than say "don't," she says "do not" (like Andre Braugher's Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). "[I started trying] to figure out who talks like this?' It started to be this thing of 'Who is this controlled person? And why would she be this controlled?'" Seehorn told the L.A. Times. "She became so important to me because I had largely built her out of subtext, and this private part of her that mostly the audience was my biggest confidant."