Anne Hathaway Nearly Played Marvel's Version Of Batman's Catwoman

It's curious that Sam Raimi never made a "Spider-Man 4." His 2002 film "Spider-Man" kicked open the doors of the superhero genre, which would remain ascendant in Hollywood for over 15 years. The first film, while mediocre, made a whopping $823.9 million at the box office, assuring a sequel. 2004's "Spider-Man 2," a better movie in every regard, was almost as successful, making around $797 million. Raimi's 2007 installment, "Spider-Man 3," was once again mediocre, but it had the highest box office receipts yet, earning $896.3 million. Despite its huge earnings, though, "Spider-Man 3" was a critical disappointment. It also cost an astronomical $258 million to make, which was bloated by any measure.

"Spider-Man 4" was put into development, and a script was even written. The plan was to cast John Malkovich as the Vulture and Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy, the character who would go on to become the Black Cat. As Spider-Man fans can tell you, Black Cat is a seductive antihero who begins her career as a thief and low-level villain, only to change her ways (well, slightly) when she begins a romantic relationship with Spider-Man. The character was created for Marvel Comics in 1979 and is, one might note, very similar to Catwoman from DC's Batman comics.

"Spider-Man 4," however, was scrapped when Raimi decided not to direct it. Instead, the "Spider-Man" franchise was rebooted a few years later, and Hathaway — by total coincidence — went on to play Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises." She swapped one cat for another.

Hathaway recalled her near-miss with the Black Cat in an interview on the "Happy/Sad/Confused" podcast in 2023 (via Variety). She was intrigued by "Spider-Man 4," but she ultimately felt grateful for the gig she actually got.