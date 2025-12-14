Star Trek Fans Need To Watch This Underrated Sci-Fi Series On Peacock

If you're reading this article, there's a decent chance that you're a "Star Trek" fan. Perhaps you've already seen every "Star Trek" series from worst to best. After binging "The Original Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," "Enterprise," "Discovery," "Picard," and "Strange New Worlds," you may also have gone through the various animated "Star Trek" shows out there. In this case, there's a decent chance that you may be on the lookout for other, "Star Trek"-style shows that will help you to boldly go while waiting for new series and seasons to arrive.

Should that be the case, one particular show might very well have your back. Consider tuning to Peacock, where the fine but extremely underrated space-faring Syfy series "The Ark" is now available for streaming. Created by Dean Devlin ("The Librarian," "Leverage"), the show focuses on a gigantic colony space ship known as Ark One, which is transporting a significant chunk of humanity to its new home world of Proxima Centauri B. However, a disaster kills almost every person who knows how to accomplish the mission and keep the ship operational. Only three junior officers and a handful of grunt staff survive, and they now have to figure out how to keep the Ark on track with extremely limited supplies and skills.

With its heavy space exploration themes, ample focus on the characters and their dynamics, and plenty of mystery-solving about the nature of their predicament, "The Ark" has the soul of a "Star Trek" show. As such, it's easy to recommend the series to any Trekkie willing to experiment.