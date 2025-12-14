John Hughes And The Breakfast Club Cast Were Deeply Annoyed By Judd Nelson's Approach

John Hughes' "The Breakfast Club" is, for better or worse, the defining Generation X comedy. It was a box office hit during its theatrical release, and, over time, became a film that its many fans could quote chapter and verse. The tale of five very different high school students — a brain (Anthony Michael Hall), an athlete (Emilio Estevez), a basket case (Ally Sheedy), a princess (Molly Ringwald) and a criminal (Judd Nelson) — brought together for an all-day detention on a Saturday continues to resonate, which is a testament to John Hughes' ability to get on teenagers' volatile emotional wavelength and the perfectly pitched performances from his cast of up-and-coming actors.

Slotting the right actors into the right roles proved a bit of a challenge for Hughes and casting director Jackie Burch, particularly when it came to the role of hellraiser John Bender. Estevez initially landed the part, but Hughes liked him more as jock Andrew Clark. Nicolas Cage and Alan Ruck were considered for Bender, but Hughes wound up casting John Cusack ... for a moment. When the writer-director realized Cusack lacked the physically intimidating presence that made Bender the straw that stirs the drink, he turned to Nelson. Hughes obviously made the right call, but this decision came with its share of problems.

Nelson had done a Bender dry-run in the 1984 Cannon teen comedy "Making the Grade." It was a largely forgettable entry in the flourishing genre of that decade, but Nelson impressed as a smartass con artist hired by a rich kid to attend and graduate from prep school for him (this makes just as much sense in the actual movie, too). You wanted to see more from him, but Hughes and his cast wound up seeing a bit too much of him.